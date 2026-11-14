TVS Motor Company Reinforces Its Commitment To Europe At EICMA 2026

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.