Neuraluna, Co-Founded By IIT Delhi Alumnus Dinesh Chahlia And LBS Alumna Phani Solomou, Brings Human-First Enterprise AI To India

“The default use of AI is to need fewer people. We took the opposite bet: that AI gives capable people more reach and helps them do the most important work. India has some of the deepest pools of expertise in the world, so expanding here is a natural step for us, and the place where this bet can matter most. We are not coming to India to automate its experts. We are coming to give them more reach,” Dinesh Chahlia, Co-founder and CEO, Neuraluna.