The VinFast MPV 7 Gives The Last Row The Love It Deserves

Ultimately, a seven-seat family car should offer more than enough places to sit. It should make room for different passengers, different luggage loads and the small adjustments that turn a crowded trip into a comfortable one. With its flexible seating, dedicated third-row air-conditioning, adjustable headrests and multi-link rear suspension, the VinFast MPV 7 gives the people at the back more reasons to enjoy the journey, even if they are furthest from the front seat and the music controls.