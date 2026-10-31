OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production At First Factory In India

OMRON Healthcare has operated in India since 2010, raising awareness of hypertension and the importance of home blood pressure monitoring, supporting academic research, and collaborating with healthcare professionals and local partners to improve cardiovascular care, including working with the Indian Society of Hypertension on the development of India’s first home blood pressure monitoring guidelines. The company aims to build on these efforts by promoting wider adoption of home monitoring and strengthening connections between patients and healthcare professionals to support earlier detection and prevent cardiovascular conditions from worsening. Moving forward, the company aims to increase the Chennai factory’s production capacity tenfold by 2028, in order to ensure a stable supply of blood pressure monitors for the Indian market, develop Chennai as a supply base for international markets, and introduce nebulizer production for the treatment of respiratory conditions such as asthma, strengthening the availability of home healthcare devices in India and beyond.