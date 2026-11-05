REVA University Inaugurates New Batch Of Postgraduate Programmes For 2026-28

Addressing the new batch, Dr. Shyama Raju emphasised the responsibility that comes with pursuing postgraduate education. He encouraged students to serve as role models for undergraduates and the wider university community. Highlighting the importance of self-learning, practical exposure and innovation, he urged students to actively engage with faculty members and make learning an interactive experience. He noted that curiosity, initiative and a willingness to explore beyond the classroom would help them make the most of their time at REVA.