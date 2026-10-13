TimBuckDo Partners With Hubble To Expand Opportunities For India's Student Community

Commenting on the partnership, Mythri Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, TimBuckDo, said, “Creating earning and gig opportunities is one part of the experience we want to build for students. As a student-first company, we also believe in understanding and addressing the everyday needs and wants of this community. Through our partnership with Hubble, we can now bring relevant student discounts and offers to our users, giving them more value beyond the opportunities they find on TimBuckDo. For us, being student-first means not just helping students earn, but also helping them make the most of what they earn.”