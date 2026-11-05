Aman Group, Patience Capital Group And GDL-Raven Join Hands To Shape The Future Of Mindful Living In Gelephu Mindfulness City

“Bhutan has held a deeply special place in Aman Group’s legacy as the first global luxury brand in the Kingdom over twenty years ago. We share a philosophy rooted in serenity, respect for culture and a profound harmony with nature. It is a great honour to work alongside His Majesty The King on Gelephu Mindfulness City, an extraordinary vision for the future of Bhutan and its hospitality. Grounded in the values that have long connected Aman Group and Bhutan, this project represents an exciting opportunity to draw upon more than three decades of our brand’s expertise in creating transformational experiences, defined by considered design, intuitive service, privacy and to contribute to a destination that will inspire generations to come,” said Vladislav Doronin, Chairman & CEO, Aman Group.