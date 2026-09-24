Byju’s-Aakash Settlement: The Shareholding Tussle Behind The ₹240 Cr Rights Issue

The dispute also had implications for the insolvency process because Think & Learn’s interest in Aakash formed part of the value available to its stakeholders. In earlier proceedings, the resolution professional and GLAS, which represents Byju’s US lenders, had raised concerns about dilution of the Aakash holding and its potential impact on creditor recoveries. Aakash and Manipal, its largest shareholder, argued that Aakash needed capital and the rights issue should proceed.