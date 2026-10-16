RBI Burns Through Half Of $140 Bn Forex Cushion In Rupee Defence: Report

Three economists estimated that the RBI has put in around $75 billion to $80 billion through these routes since June 8, the date the measures to draw foreign-currency inflows took effect. They arrived at the figure by adjusting the weekly reserve data the RBI publishes every Friday to strip out revaluation effects. Traders at banks that handle spot and swap deals gave Reuters similar numbers, based on talks with other bankers and brokers and their own models built on market parameters.