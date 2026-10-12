Adisoft Technologies Wins MSMECCII Bharat Ratna Award 2026 And Best Sustainable Company Of The Year 2026

Commenting on the Achievement, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these recognitions at Vigyan Bhavan. This achievement belongs to every member of the Adisoft family – our engineers at customer sites, our teams working behind the scenes and our leaders – who have built this Company one project, one customer and one day at a time. These awards reaffirm our purpose of creating technology, building sustainable solutions and contributing meaningfully to India’s industrial growth.”