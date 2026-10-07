Blue Dart And NCRTC Sign MoU To Explore Express Parcel Movement On The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

On the partnership, Shri Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, NCRTC, stated, “Namo Bharat is a strategic intervention to transform the regional connectivity across the National Capital Region and help reduce vehicular congestion and air pollution. In a short span of time, this service has gained popularity among the people and is enabling easy access to jobs, education, healthcare and affordable housing. Our collaboration with Blue Dart gives us an opportunity to explore how this new-age infrastructure could also serve the freight ecosystem with the convenience and benefit of the people at the centre.”