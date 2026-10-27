No Room For Scammers: Truecaller Lite Brings Powerful Caller ID And Spam Blocking To India In Just 10 MB

“Scammers don't check what phone you have before they call, and protection should not depend on it either,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. “I have seen many people with older or basic Android phones struggling with heavy apps. Plus, so many people in India told us they wanted Truecaller but they either did not have the storage space for it or that didn’t work smoothly. Truecaller Lite is built for exactly those phones: it’s the same protection from spam and fraud, in an app small enough to fit and fast enough to stay out of the way.”