Park Hospital’s Dr. Ajit Gupta Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Healthcare

Park Group is North India's 2nd largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of ~4,300 beds as on date. Together with this proposed 550-bed PPP facility at Prayagraj, the Group is in the process of integrating 6 additional hospitals and expanding capacity at 3 existing units. These are in various stages of execution and will add ~2,300 beds to our network. With these, Park Group's total capacity is expected to reach ~6,600 beds, underscoring its commitment to leadership and growth in healthcare delivery. The Group has established a strong presence across 15 key cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, Panchkula and Rudrapur, and is expanding into Zirakpur (Punjab), Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Rohtak (Haryana). Built on a commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, Park Group offers a comprehensive range of clinical services—spanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, organ transplants, and women & child health. Each facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, 24×7 emergency support, and multi-disciplinary teams delivering evidence-based care. Through continuous expansion and strategic investments, Park Group is strengthening its mission to build a dependable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem that serves both metropolitan and regional communities across North India.