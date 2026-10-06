Lite Bite Foods Expands High-Street Footprint With Hybrid Gurugram Outlet

“With the launch of Street Foods by Punjab Grill and Asia Seven in Sector 14, we’re taking a meaningful step beyond the mall and food-court formats that have defined our growth so far. This hybrid standalone format allows us to bring two of our most-loved brands directly into the neighbourhood, closer to where our guests live and work. It reflects our larger vision of building agile, high-street dining destinations that combine convenience with the quality and flavours our customers have come to expect from us.”