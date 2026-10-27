G-SHOCK Introduces The 2500 Series In India

Commenting on the launch, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, “The 2500 Series marks an important milestone for G-SHOCK in India. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we see growing appreciation for products that combine strong functionality with thoughtful design and craftsmanship. Inspired by the functional beauty of the original DW-5000C, the collection reinterprets our legacy of toughness through a sophisticated analog design that balances durability, functionality and craftsmanship. With its distinctive form, innovative Multi-Mission Date function and exceptional readability, the 2500 Series offers a compelling expression of G-SHOCK's commitment to creating watches that are both resilient and refined for today's consumers.”