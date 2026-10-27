Mankind Pharma, AIOS and EBAI Join Hands for Academic Collaboration to Enhance Public Awareness of corneal health, eye donation and childhood myopia

Mankind Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence. Mankind operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, antidiabetic, neuro/CNS, gynaecology, VMN and respiratory, among others with a strategy to increase chronic presence going ahead. In the consumer healthcare business, the company operates in the sexual wellness products, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories, among others, with several category-leading brands. Following the acquisition of BSV, Mankind Pharma has further strengthened its leadership in the domestic women’s health segment. Mankind's distribution network includes a robust field force of 18,500+ professionals, and a reach extending to over five lakh doctors across urban and rural markets. The company has 32 manufacturing facilities, manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products. Mankind has a consistent track record of product innovation through 7 dedicated R&D facilities backed by more than 740 scientists.