From Weld Shops To Connected Lines: Adisoft Technologies’ Growth Tracks India’s Factory Automation Push

Beyond the plant, the stated agenda is to add capability in robotics, vision, connectivity and analytics, widen the customer base across industries and build exports through partners and reference installations. Management has set targets for FY27 of about 25% revenue growth, a sustainable PAT margin of 13-14% and a debt-free balance sheet by the end of the year. Those are targets rather than results, and the report lists project execution delays, and the availability of skilled people among the risks that could get in the way. What the new plant does to order sizes will be the thing to watch.