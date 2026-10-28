Global Dignity Day 2026: Mumbai Honours The People Who Keep The City Moving

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO, Work With Dignity Foundation, said, “Every city depends on people whose work we see every day, but whose contributions we do not always stop to acknowledge. Global Dignity Day is an opportunity to pause, listen and recognise them. Our belief is simple: no role makes a person less worthy of dignity. We want dignity to become part of how India works every day, not just something we celebrate on one occasion.”