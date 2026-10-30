Manipal University Jaipur Hosts 6th International Conference On Mechanical Engineering And Nanotechnology - ICAMEN 2026

In his address as Chief Guest, Prof. Harish Hirani described mechanical engineering as a never-ending field of opportunities, driven by continuous innovation and the development of new technologies. Speaking on the theme of transforming “Ideas to Impact,” he drew on case studies and design-related intellectual property rights to explain how innovative concepts can be translated into practical outcomes. He also highlighted the importance of asking the right questions through the 5Ws and 1H framework—Who, What, When, Where, Why and How—to identify problems, develop solutions and create meaningful impact.