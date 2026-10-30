Hell Energy Drink Returns As Title Sponsor Of HORRORCON 2026 For The Third Consecutive Year

Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED said, “Halloween has a community and a culture of its own, and HORRORCON has established itself as a platform that brings this community together year after year. Being part of this for the third year in a row, and as Title Sponsor once again, reflects our continued belief in the event property. For us, it is important to be part of the experience and connect with the audience in an environment they genuinely enjoy.”