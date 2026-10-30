Unimech Aerospace Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 98% YoY To Rs. 1,230 Mn; EBITDA Grows 164%, And PAT 103%

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited is an advanced integrated global precision engineering solutions platform serving high growth industries across aerospace, defence, energy, oil & gas, semiconductors, and other high-performance industrial sectors. The Company specialises in complex build-to-print and build-to-specification, with capabilities spanning across precision machining, fabrication, welding, complex assembly, special processes, advanced testing and validation. Operating from a 5,63,000 sq. ft. manufacturing base spread across units in India and overseas. Unimech combines deep engineering expertise with advanced 3, 4 and 5-axis CNC machines, and a digitally enabled production ecosystem to deliver mission-critical components and engineered systems with micron-level precision. The Company is reflecting its commitment to quality, safety and compliance for globally regulated industries.