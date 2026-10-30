DHL Express India Adds A Touch Of Yellow To Diwali With Festive Discounts Of Up To 60% On Shipments

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President – Sales and Marketing for India, DHL Express, said, “Diwali is about celebrating with the people who matter to us, even when they may be miles away. At DHL Express, we help make those connections possible by getting something meaningful from you to their doorstep, wherever they are in the world. With our festive offer, we hope to make it a little easier for our customers to share the joy of Diwali with family, loved ones, across India and beyond.”