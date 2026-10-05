Project Management Institute (PMI) Hosts 18th Annual Project Management South Asia Conference 2026, Spotlighting 'Future-Ready Leadership' In The Age Of AI

Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, Project Management Institute, said, “PMSAC26 comes at an important moment for South Asia. As AI reshapes jobs, business models and technology delivery, India’s strong technology ecosystem and ability to adopt and scale new technologies position it well for the next phase of growth. Yet, as McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI report highlights, only 39% of organisations report an enterprise-level EBIT impact from AI, underscoring the challenge of translating adoption into measurable business outcomes. Project success in the AI era will increasingly depend on how effectively organisations combine technology with human judgment, leadership and execution. PMSAC26 brought together industry experts and project leaders to explore these questions, share practical perspectives and examine what it will take to turn AI ambition into meaningful outcomes. I look forward to carrying forward the spirit of MORE, Together: Future-Ready in the Age of AI as we continue to learn, collaborate and shape the future of the project profession.”