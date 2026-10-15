“We are Getting Indian Philanthropists to Look Beyond Borders”

A

India’s got a long history (of giving) and the 2% (mandatory) CSR spend by industry has helped. The industry for giving and impact in India is probably the most developed in Asia. In terms of the sophistication of intermediaries, the way they debate, how thoughtful they are about the different outcomes, and the plethora and range of programs and program makers. There's so many of them, and competition for attention drives up the quality.

It is bit difficult to make the funders think beyond CSR - in other words, beyond local community action next to your factory. However, I am beginning to see some thoughtful funders interested in dealing with very strategic cross-border global issues, like climate, air pollution. Whether the money comes out of India, that's a second stage - there is very much an India-for-India approach right now for philanthropy.

I'm interested in leveraging learning from India to improve outcomes in the rest of Asia. India is solving some of the hardest social and environmental challenges, and many of those solutions are ready to work well beyond home. Take for instance, Rocket Learning, an Indian non-profit focused on transforming early childhood and foundational learning outcomes at scale, which received investments from the PAA network. When their model becomes more mature, we're hoping to replicate that, adapt it for a country like the Philippines.

One of the other programs we're looking at is extreme heat. We're all facing the same extreme heat in the Tropics. One of our members, Temasek Foundation, is looking at how we build the evidence for extreme heat alerts and how public systems can cope with that. We are looking at models that wraparound parametric insurance.

India provides a really rich fund of programming expertise and evidence that we can kind of export to the rest of the world.