CM Fadnavis Lays Foundation Stone For Bajaj Finserv Campus In Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday laid the foundation stone for Bajaj Finserv Campus at Koregaon Park Annexe, Pune.
Designed to be India's first "sentient corporate campus" and built with AI and IoT (Internet Of Things) at its core, the building will sense its environment and occupants' needs and proactively adapt in real time, a release issued by the company said.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and others.
Speaking at the ceremony, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has a strong industrial character, and one of the names that defines it is the Bajaj family.
The late Jamnalal Bajaj was a great freedom fighter, Gandhian leader and industrialist who made an important contribution to India's industrial journey and nation-building, he said, adding that the Bajaj Group has been an important partner in India's overall development journey.
"In financial services, Bajaj Finserv, a part of the Group, stands out against every benchmark. The company has consistently leveraged financial technology and is a key player in our fintech ecosystem, helping people access loans, insurance and other financial services easily in a digital economy," Fadnavis said.
"The Bajaj Finserv Campus will not only be the largest but also the most intelligent and sustainable ecosystem in the country. As fintech becomes increasingly central to Pune, I congratulate Sanjiv Bajaj for choosing to build the country's largest campus here, further cementing Maharashtra's position in fintech," he added.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, "Just as we have worked to bring millions of first-time borrowers into the formal financial system, we are equally committed to being responsible custodians of the environment." Built to global standards, the campus will combine eco-efficient and biophilic designs with AI-driven systems and operate entirely on renewable energy, he said.
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The Bajaj Finserv Campus will serve as the corporate office of Bajaj Finserv. At 7.2 million square feet, it is set to house Pune's tallest steel tower and India's largest single-location financial services office, the release said.