Udaan 2026: India's Largest Convening On Early Childhood Care And Education Strives To Move India's Children From 'Surviving To Thriving'

Speaking about the vision behind building Udaan as a cross-sector platform, Rocket Learning’s co-founders, Azeez Gupta, Namya Mahajan, Siddhant Sachdeva, and Utsav Kheria, in a joint statement said, “Every child deserves more than simply surviving the early years - they deserve the opportunity to thrive. We have witnessed the possibilities of Anganwadi educators, pre-school teachers and parents working together as one coherent unit to change children’s trajectories. Udaan 2026 was about moving from surviving to thriving, and the conversations on evidence, investment and technology reinforced that India has both - the ideas and the will - to make this possible at scale. Rocket Learning remains committed to supporting India’s early learning ecosystem, with Udaan 2026 marking an important milestone in this journey.”