AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Promotes Sportsmanship And Student Excellence

The celebrations culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony on October 31, graced by Rajat Sood, an alumnus of Titiksha Public School and winner of India’s Laughter Champion, as the Chief Guest. The occasion was attended by Ms Ritambhra Chauhan, Chairperson; Dr Arun Kumar Bhatia, Manager; Ms Radhika Pahwa, Head of School; Ms Rashmi Chhabra, Vice Principal; Ms Kavita Dudeja, Head of Administration; and Ms Indu Chawla, Head of the Sports Department, along with PTA members. Members of the school administration, teachers, students and parents joined the celebration, making it a memorable occasion that honoured the enthusiasm, commitment and achievements of the young participants.