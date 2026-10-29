HVACR World To Advance Climate-Responsive Building Solutions, Connecting Indian Exhibitors With Regional Opportunities In MEASA

Commenting on their participation, Marwan Al Obaidi, Regional Director, Midea Building Technologies Middle East & CIS said, “Demand for efficient, reliable and intelligent cooling solutions is growing as the Middle East’s built environment expands and buildings face increasingly complex performance requirements. As the HVACR Strategic Partner at Big 5 Global, we are pleased to connect with industry professionals across the region and showcase our full portfolio, from residential and commercial air conditioning to applied HVAC and data centre cooling, with technologies that support greater energy efficiency, comfort and operational performance. The event is an important opportunity to engage with the professionals shaping HVACR specifications and project delivery.”