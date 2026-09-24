Shopper’s Paradise: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens In Bhiwandi, Offers Up To 70% Discounts, 365- Days

Curation of 100+ Global Brands

Spanning a massive footprint near the Bhumi World ecosystem, the mall hosts an expansive lineup of over 100 national and international fashion, footwear, and lifestyle powerhouses:

Luxury & Premium Apparel: Lacoste, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, GAS, and Superdry.

Athletic & Activewear: Adidas, Skechers, ASICS, and major sportswear giants.

Womenswear & Trend Fashion: Forever New, Veromoda, Only alongside leading high-street fashion labels.

A Complete Family Day-Out Destination

Designed as a multi-hour lifestyle destination, the complex goes beyond discount shopping. It houses a curated selection of popular Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), dining avenues, and drive-thrus alongside Mumbai’s largest interactive gaming zone and children’s play arena.



With seamless highway connectivity, vast parking facilities, and all-day entertainment options, the complex transforms Bhiwandi from a traditional logistics hub into MMR’s newest value-shopping capital. For families and fashion enthusiasts alike, The Outlet Mall of India is drawing shoppers from across Mumbai and the MMR with premium brands and exceptional savings.

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