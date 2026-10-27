Richa Infosystems Limited Expands Consumer Tech Footprint With The Launch Of EARTHONIC ‘COOL MAXX’ Air Conditioners

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 27: Richa Infosystems Limited, a leading technology products assembler and multi-faceted systems integrator, today announced its strategic foray into the smart home climate control market with the launch of its new Air Conditioner series, COOL MAXX, under its proprietary consumer brand, EARTHONIC.

Following the successful establishment of its institutional brand TECHNO Technikknow and the 2024 debut of EARTHONIC (recognized with the MSME Consumer Tech Award 2025), this launch marks a major milestone in Richa Infosystems’ diversification strategy. The Indian air conditioner industry is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.62% driven by urbanization and rising adoption across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The EARTHONIC COOL MAXX lineup is positioned to capture this demand by delivering powerful cooling, dependable durability, and accessible pricing for modern Indian households and enterprise work environments.

COOL MAXX Portfolio: Engineered for Extreme Indian Climates

The COOL MAXX family debuts with two dedicated configurations engineered for variable and high-load cooling environments:

1. COOL MAXX Inverter Series (Smart, Adaptive & Efficient)

Extreme Weather Performance: Heavy-duty compressor delivers instantaneous cooling even under harsh ambient temperatures of up to 55°C .

7-in-1 Flexi Cooling & Jog Shuttle Control: Offers 8 adaptive cooling capacities tailored to room occupancy and ambient thermal load.

Eco Inverter & Smart ISEER Rating: Variable-capacity operation optimizes power consumption to significantly curb monthly utility bills.

4-Way Swing & 360° Airflow: Delivers extended air throw through high-power fan motors to ensure uniform room-wide circulation.

Intelligent Comfort: Features AI voice control, auto-geo sensing, and an intelligent sleep mode with 24°C auto-set .

Advanced Protection: 100% copper condenser tubing, Nano Tek anti-corrosion coating, Dual Gold Fin protection, fireproof ECB casing, and built-in voltage fluctuation resistance.

2. COOL MAXX Fixed-Speed Series (Heavy-Duty & Dependable)

5100W Fast Cooling Capacity: Constant-speed compressor delivers rapid, stable temperature drop with high-velocity airflow up to 1,100 m³/h and dedicated Turbo Mode.

Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant: Utilizes low-GWP, zero-ODP R32 refrigerant in line with national and global environmental standards.

Corrosion Resistance: 100% copper tubes paired with Hydrophilic Blue Fins for enhanced thermal efficiency and prolonged coil lifespan.

Safety & Diagnostics: Integrated thermal protection for the outdoor fan motor, gas leakage detection, self-diagnosis, auto-restart resumption, and a backlit LCD remote.

Leadership Commentary

“Our entry into the air conditioning segment with the EARTHONIC COOL MAXX series marks a pivotal step in expanding Richa Infosystems’ footprint from institutional AV and smart classroom tech directly into consumer living spaces,” said Mr. Tushar Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Richa Infosystems Limited.

“Having crossed ₹142.81 Crore in revenue in FY26 while serving over 5,000 customers and premier public and private institutions across the nation, we understand the critical balance between cutting-edge technology, reliability, and value. COOL MAXX is specifically built to withstand extreme Indian summer conditions of up to 55°C while maintaining superior energy conservation through our Eco Inverter platform. We are proud to leverage our assembly expertise in Gujarat to bring this next-generation cooling solution to our expanding distribution channels.”

Distribution & Availability

The EARTHONIC COOL MAXX Inverter and Fixed-Speed air conditioners will be rolled out across the Company’s multi-state distributor network and retail channel partners across Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Gujarat, with availability extending to leading consumer electronics portals and authorized retail partners. Every unit is backed by comprehensive warranty coverage and supported by Richa Infosystems’ dedicated after-sales service and maintenance infrastructure.

About Richa Infosystems Limited

Founded in 2007 and, Richa Infosystems Limited is an assembly and system integration player in smart communication, audio-visual display solutions, and consumer technology. The Company operates two flagship brands: TECHNO Technikknow, catering to institutional, corporate, and educational infrastructure with Interactive Flat Panels, Digital Podiums, Kiosks, and CCTV surveillance; and EARTHONIC, its consumer electronics brand spanning Google Certified Smart TVs, smart accessories, and air conditioning systems.

Revenue (FY26): ₹14,281.15 Lakhs

EBITDA (FY26): ₹1,118.70 Lakhs

PAT (FY26): ₹748.09 Lakhs

Website: www.richainfosys.com

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