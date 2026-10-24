High Tech to Be the Main Theme of the "Made in Russia" Forum

For Indian partners, the Made in Russia programme has become a practical tool for entering the market. On 21 August 2026, Russian Export Centre (REC) opened the first permanent Made in Russia national pavilion in India, in Navi Mumbai. It is the programme's eighth pavilion abroad. Its participants include MAKFA, United Confectioners and Miratorg. By the end of the year, REC plans to launch a pilot project placing Made in Russia shelves in Indian retail outlets. In September, REC organised a business mission for 23 Russian companies at INNOPROM India in New Delhi. Earlier, in May, a business programme in Mumbai produced agreements with an export potential of more than $15 million. Trade between the two countries is also growing: according to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, bilateral trade in January–July 2026 rose by 24.3% to $47.7 billion.