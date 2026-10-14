Trump’s Diesel Deal Brings The Russian Oil Paradox Into Focus

Trump has authorised specified Russian diesel transactions after imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over India’s Russian oil purchases
The White House says the deal could ease US fuel costs and help restart peace negotiations, but Ukrainian officials and US lawmakers have questioned its value
India is studying the implications as the US faces scrutiny over the consistency of its approach to Russian energy revenue
US President Donald Trump has authorised a fresh opening for Russia's diesel exports while continuing to present pressure on Moscow’s energy revenues as a tool to end the war in Ukraine.
The move has drawn criticism from US lawmakers and raised questions in India, which faced an additional 25% tariff in 2025 over its purchases of Russian oil.
The contrast is striking as Washington had earlier argued that buying Russian oil helped finance the war, yet it is now allowing Russian-origin diesel transactions in an effort to ease domestic fuel costs and revive peace negotiations.
The administration has presented the move as a way to ease fuel prices and advance peace negotiations. However, the deal has drawn bipartisan criticism in the US Congress. In a statement on October 13, 12 US senators, including six Republicans, called it "a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies", arguing that Russian diesel sales could help finance Moscow’s war effort while offering limited relief to American consumers.
Advertisement
Trump-Putin Russian Diesel Deal
Trump announced that Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes shortly afterwards. Trump also mentioned a further 3 million tonnes, depending on refinery conditions.
On October 9, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General Licence 135, authorising specified transactions involving Russian-origin diesel. The authorisation represents a significant departure from the restrictions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Trump subsequently announced an energy infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, the two sides had not confirmed the ceasefire, while Russia continued striking energy targets in Ukraine, before halting the attacks subsequently.
Advertisement
Fuel Prices And Peace Talks
The administration has presented the diesel arrangement as a response to high US fuel prices, which have become a political concern ahead of the November midterm elections.
Higher diesel costs affect trucking, farming and other fuel-intensive businesses.
But the deal also has a diplomatic purpose. Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, told Ukrainian officials in Miami that the arrangement could help bring Russian President Vladimir Putin back to negotiations, Reuters reported.
The idea was to signal that Washington was willing to work with Moscow, then seek reciprocal steps towards ending the war.
The strategy remains uncertain. According to Reuters, experts have questioned whether the additional supply would significantly reduce US fuel prices, while Ukrainian officials were sceptical that commercial concessions would change Russia’s position.
The administration, therefore, faces a test of whether the economic opening produces diplomatic progress or simply eases pressure on Moscow.
25% Tariffs On India For Russian Oil Purchases
In August 2025, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, arguing that India’s direct or indirect purchases of Russian oil undermined US efforts to pressure Moscow.
The White House also accused India of reselling some of the oil at a profit, allowing Russia to earn revenue despite Western restrictions.
Trump’s executive order framed the measure as a response to India’s energy trade with Russia. The additional duty took effect on August 27, 2025, on top of 25% reciprocal tariffs, taking the total tariffs to 50%.
The penalty was withdrawn in February 2026 after the White House said India had committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, indicated that it would purchase US energy products and agreed to expand defence cooperation.
The US also agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced after a call.
The additional 25% penalty is no longer in force. However, the rationale used to impose it is central to the current controversy as Washington had argued that Russian energy purchases helped sustain Moscow’s war effort, but has now authorised transactions involving Russian diesel.
Russia’s Potential $400 Mn Diesel Sales
According to a report by Reuters, the announced diesel exports are estimated to generate around $400 million in sales for Russia.
The figure represents potential gross sales, not necessarily the amount that will reach the Russian government or be spent on its military campaign, the report said.
Actual revenue will depend on the volumes delivered, prices, transport costs and the terms of the transactions. Russia’s ability to expand exports is also constrained by damage to refineries from Ukrainian attacks and difficulties securing tankers amid sanctions, it added.
The immediate financial gain may be modest compared with Russia’s wider energy earnings. The broader significance, however, lies in the easing of restrictions and the signal it sends about Washington’s willingness to resume energy trade while the war continues.
US Congress Pushback And 100% Tariff Law
The deal has drawn bipartisan opposition as seven US senators, including Republican Susan Collins and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Richard Blumenthal, said Congress had banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American money from financing the war.
They urged the administration to reverse the decision, in a statement on October 11.
A separate law enacted in September 2026 provided for tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that meet specified criteria related to purchases of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas, or sanctions evasion.
It does not automatically impose a 100% tariff on every country buying Russian energy but allows for the legitimacy to do so.
The controversy now centres on how the new licence interacts with existing law and whether the administration can justify the exception. The senators have argued that the move conflicts with the purpose of the restrictions.
America's Defence Support To Ukraine
The US has committed substantial military support to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, including air-defence systems, artillery, ammunition, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons under the Ukraine Oversight programme tracking appropriations, obligations and disbursements for the wider US response.
According to Special Inspector General Report to the US Congress titled 'Operation Atlantic Resolve: Including US Government Activities Related To Ukraine', from FY22 to FY26, the US appropriated a total of over $196.43 billion and disbursed over at $121.16 billion. These figures cover more than direct military aid to Kyiv, including other US government activities and support linked to the response to Russia’s invasion.
In terms of military equipment, as of June 24, the US had committed more than $68.2 billion in defence articles and services to Ukraine since February 2022 through Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), Foreign Military Financing (FMF), and the European Capacity Building (ECB) programme. This assistance includes air defence, ammunition, and other equipment for Ukraine.
To be sure, the broader funding totals should not be described as cash handed to Ukraine. However, the scale of US support highlights the tension between supplying Ukraine with military assistance and authorising new Russian diesel transactions.
Data Of US Imports Of Russian Oil
According to the US Energy Information Administration, Russian crude oil and petroleum products accounted for 8% of total US petroleum imports in 2021. The share included 3% of crude oil imports and 20% of petroleum product imports.
On March 8, 2022, the US announced a ban on Russian petroleum, coal and natural gas imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Imports subsequently fell sharply, making the new diesel authorisation a notable exception to the post-invasion policy.
The trade figures also show that crude oil and refined products must be distinguished when assessing the latest arrangement. The new licence concerns specified Russian-origin diesel transactions, not all the Russian energy imports.
India’s Response On Energy Security
The diesel deal does not, on its own, establish that US policy towards India and Russia is identical. But it has sharpened the debate over whether Washington is applying a consistent standard to Russian energy revenue or prioritising domestic fuel prices and diplomatic leverage when its own interests are at stake.
After Trump announced the Russian diesel deal, India has said that it was studying the announcement and its implications for the country’s energy purchases from Russia.
New Delhi was also watching the possibility of US action under the Russia and Iran Sanctions Act, as per a report by The Economic Times (ET).
The episode places India in a difficult position as Washington had linked trade penalties to India’s Russian oil purchases, while the US is now allowing Russian diesel transactions for its own economic and diplomatic objectives.
However, crude purchases by Indian refiners and the US-authorised diesel arrangement involve different products and legal circumstances. Therefore, for India, the immediate questions concern the terms of any US exemption, the future of sanctions-related pressure and the effect on bilateral trade ties.
For Washington, the challenge is to show that easing restrictions can advance negotiations without weakening the pressure it has sought to apply to Moscow.
It would, therefore, be important to see how US and India finalise their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) while trying to balance their relationships with Ukraine and Russia, together and individually.