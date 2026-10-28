Clicks Are Falling, Agents Are Running Campaigns, And Stacks Are Shrinking: TechDogs’ MarTech Code Decodes Marketing’s New Rules

“What once felt like the future is now becoming the operating reality for businesses around the world,” said Ganesh Rajasekaran, Founder, TechDogs. “In a world where innovation moves faster than ever, leaders need more than updates and headlines. They need perspective, context, and insight that help them understand what is changing, why it matters, and where technology is taking business next. At TechDogs, we are here to help them see it clearly.”