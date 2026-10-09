GEMS Education unveils GR8 School, a world-first fusion of AI, teachers and industry experts reinventing education

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

World-first education model, initially operating as a “school within a school”, bringing together: Hyper-personalised AI-powered self-paced learning 1:1 support from subject teachers (human mentors), specially trained for the GR8 model Individualised pathways for personal development, connecting students to real-world expertise, experience and opportunities A blended daily learning model combining asynchronous, self-paced study with approximately 90 minutes to two hours of synchronous, teacher-led learning, supported by real-world expertise and globally recognised experts A further two to three hours of enhanced enrichment programmes, extending learning through specialist, practical and real-world experiences

First GR8 School soft launch planned for January 2027

What if students did not all have to learn the same thing, in the same way, at the same time?

GEMS Education, one of the oldest and largest private K-12 education providers, has unveiled GR8 School, a global-first model combining hyper-personalised AI-powered learning with specially trained teachers (human mentors) and real-world expertise. Drawing on almost seven decades of educational experience, more than 10,000 educators and school leaders, and pathways that have taken GEMS graduates to more than 2,000 universities across 71 countries, including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK, GEMS brings significant scale, experience and educational expertise to the new model.

Since its origin in 1959, GEMS has pioneered education in the UAE, from offering international curricula across schools at a range of price points to developing new models such as GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI). More than 500,000 GEMS alumni have gone on to become unicorn founders, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, scientists, academics, creatives and leaders across industries, with graduates progressing to the world’s leading universities. Its mission has remained constant: to see the potential in every child and evolve education to help them realise it.