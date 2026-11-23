Through Powering New Mothers, women have a network where they can navigate the transition into parenthood through conversations and shared experiences with fellow mothers. Sessions on parenting like ‘Parenting in the age of screens’, ‘Working parents’ guilt’ & ‘Work life integration’ are some of the path breaking topics covered in this year. Recognizing the importance of shared parenting ,these sessions were expanded to employees who are fathers, helping them navigate through their co-parenting journey. These efforts are reflected in a significant milestone, with 100% of women returning to work following maternity leave over the past three years, reinforcing the organization's focus on enabling career continuity through different life stages.