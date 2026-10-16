From Soil Crisis To Sustainable Growth: JagPaavani By Sri Sri Naisargik, Fuels Nature-Led Farming For Tomorrow's Harvests

JagPaavani, offered by The Art of Living - Sri Sri Naisargik, is a fermented plant-based extract designed to support plant nutrition, enhance soil fertility, and improve crop productivity. Enriched with beneficial microorganisms, essential nutrients, organic acids, and bioactive metabolites, it supports soil biological activity and plant growth. By encouraging efficient nutrient utilisation and reducing dependence on chemical inputs, JagPaavani aims to support resilient farming systems and the gradual restoration of soil vitality.