Vardaan Emerges As A Promising Nature-Based Alternative To DAP, Enhancing Soil Health

Vardaan is designed for application during soil preparation or early crop growth to support root establishment and plant development. It can be incorporated into farming practices across cereals, pulses and horticultural crops, following crop-specific recommendations. As an organic biological input, Vardaan may form part of an integrated nutrient management strategy. Its use as an alternative to DAP should consider soil-test results, crop nutrient requirements, Phosphate availability, and agronomic guidance to ensure adequate crop nutrition.