Avi Basu Of Wingsure: Turning Farm-Level Intelligence Into Better Decisions Across Agriculture

Building the Intelligence Infrastructure for Agriculture

Wingsure’s work in India began in agricultural insurance. Spun out of SRI in 2021, it set out to bring AI-driven, mobile-based insurance and advisory services to underserved farmers, and signed an MoU with the Telangana government to do so. In 2022 it partnered with AICIL to provide curated insurance products and digital management services to farmers. That experience of bringing field evidence into risk decisions now extends to climate-smart rice, where Wingsure supports evidence capture and practice monitoring, including Alternate Wetting and Drying, so programme managers can follow implementation across participating farms. Stronger evidence of practice adoption supports monitoring, verification and reporting. Claims about water savings or emissions still require additional measurement under the applicable methodology. What makes Wingsure’s ambition potentially significant is the shift from individual agricultural applications towards a broader intelligence infrastructure.