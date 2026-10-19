Swan Realty Launches 'Bodhi' – An Exquisite, Low-density Residential Project In Jayanagar

Jay Shah, Head of Business, Swan Realty, said, “The successful delivery of Cardinal One in Bengaluru validated our conviction that homebuyers increasingly value space, privacy and liveability alongside location. Jayanagar is one of Bengaluru's most established residential neighbourhoods, with limited opportunities for new development. Bodhi addresses this gap through a low-density residential format that combines the privacy of an independent home with the convenience of apartment living. At Swan Realty, we believe successful real estate development goes beyond creating buildings. It is about shaping environments that remain relevant over time through thoughtful design, quality execution and a clear understanding of how people aspire to live.”