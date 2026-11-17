Speaking on the launch, Rahul Arora said, “In commercial real estate, the interests of property owners and occupiers do not always align, particularly during lease negotiations. An advisory firm representing both sides can face competing obligations, including around confidential information and negotiating positions. We believe these interests merit distinct representation. Kaspian Partners is structured around this observation, with each firm focused on one client segment and its specific priorities. AssetAdvantage, focused on owners and funds, is our first step in putting this thinking into practice. Navig8, our GCC & Occupier-side advisory firm, follows in 2027.”