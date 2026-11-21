"I've spent much of my professional life building businesses and bringing new ideas into the world, but this exhibition comes from a very different place," said Annie Winger, Co-Curator of DARSHAN. "It is an offering to my Guru, Paramahamsa Vishwananda, and to Krishna, and it also gives an opportunity to share something deeply meaningful with people who may be encountering this tradition for the very first time. I hope visitors leave with a sense of connection and a profound experience that stays with them long after Miami Art Week."