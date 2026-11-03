BuildSpace Launches Rs 265-Crore, 42-Acre Sahakar Logistics Park In Bhiwandi Under Exclusive EPC, Marketing And Leasing Mandate

Commenting on the mandate, Mr. Rohan Latad, Managing Director and CEO, BuildSpace, said, “As occupiers seek well-located facilities with higher specifications for greater operational efficiency, demand for Grade-A+ warehousing continues to rise. At the micro-market level, Bhiwandi has emerged as a key hub, accounting for 85% of MMR’s demand in Q2 CY26. We are building Sahakar Logistics Park with these demand dynamics in mind. The facility’s location, building specifications and build-to-suit capacity will enable a wide range of occupiers to take space according to their requirements. For us, this is an important step in building scale in the MMR as we expand our industrial and logistics development platform across established and emerging markets.”