Techzeal Info Pvt. Ltd. Is Set To Execute Next-Phase Growth Strategy, Expanding Beyond Conventional Solar EPC

3EA Global an International Strategy Consulting Group conducted their feasibility study for growth and revealed that Indian customers are full of solar solution providers, right from their neighbourhood to national level big brands are offering same solutions. 3EA Global advised Techzeal to bring new product lines to differentiate and build the uniqueness on innovative, customised solar and energy solutions and ‘Never Seen In India’ kind of solar panels and other products. The company's new direction is centred on a combination of data-driven market research, business process restructuring, customer-led product development and technology integration, with the objective of creating a solar business that responds to what customers actually want rather than limiting them to standard solar configurations.