Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Current Infraprojects Limited (CIPL), one of the leading solar power infrastructure companies, is pleased to announce that the company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹4.03 Cr from the Border Security Force (BSF) for the installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kWp off-grid solar power plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat, along with the construction of RCC-framed battery rooms.

Order Details:

Client: Border Security Force (BSF)

Project Location: Gujarat, under FTR HQ BSF Gujarat

Project Scope: Installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kWp off-grid solar power plants at 13 BSF Border Outposts, along with the construction of RCC-framed battery rooms

Order Value: ₹4.03 Cr

Commencement Date: October 19, 2026

Execution Timeline: 12 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA)

Strategic Significance:

The order strengthens CIPL’s FY27 order book and expands its presence in government-led solar EPC projects.

It extends the earlier ₹4.89 Cr BSF order covering 16 BOPs in Barmer, enabling both projects to share site-level fixed expenses, improve operational efficiency and support better margins.

The projects reinforce CIPL’s commitment to expanding clean energy access in remote areas while supporting critical infrastructure for India’s Armed Forces.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Current Infraprojects Limited said, “This order from the Border Security Force marks an important addition to our solar EPC portfolio and strengthens our participation in government-led renewable energy projects. The installation of off-grid solar power plants across 13 border outposts in Gujarat reflects the growing role of clean energy solutions in remote and strategically significant locations. We remain committed to expanding our capabilities in solar infrastructure, delivering projects with a strong focus on quality and execution, and building long-term relationships with government and institutional clients. This project also gives us an opportunity to contribute to infrastructure development for our Armed Forces while advancing our growth in India’s renewable energy sector.”

About Current Infraprojects Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited (CIPL) is a multidisciplinary EPC company providing integrated solutions across power distribution, renewable energy, water infrastructure, civil EPC, MEP and project management consultancy. Founded in Rajasthan, the Company has evolved from a localized electrical contractor into a diversified EPC platform with a presence across 12 states and 100+ projects

CIPL combines execution capabilities with centralized procurement, ERP-based project monitoring, 80%+ owned equipment and 45+ certified engineers to support efficient project delivery and cost control. Its in-house NABL-accredited MEC Test Lab further strengthens quality assurance with faster testing and turnaround capabilities

The Company has significantly scaled its Solar EPC business while building a long-term annuity portfolio through RESCO projects backed by 25-year PPAs. With 4 commissioned RESCO SPVs aggregating 9.4 MW, CIPL is expanding beyond project-based EPC execution toward a balanced model combining EPC growth with recurring renewable energy revenues

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹161.35 Cr, EBITDA of ₹23.23 Cr and Net Profit of ₹14.05 Cr.