Boxeopath's Fury Brings Professional Boxing Action To IRIS Broadway, Gurugram

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the event, Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, “Boxeopath’s Fury was a strong reflection of how lifestyle destinations can create experiences that bring people together around shared interests and live entertainment. The response from the audience was extremely encouraging, with thousands turning up to witness professional boxing in an energetic live setting. At Trehan IRIS, we are focused on creating destinations that offer more than retail and dining, and events like this allow us to build meaningful engagement with our communities through distinctive experiences.”