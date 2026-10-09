RBI’s Repo Rate Hike: Real Estate Sector Expects Resilient Demand Amid Inflationary Pressures

Amogh Bansal, MD, MUREC, said, “The RBI’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% comes at a time when the residential market continues to see steady interest from homebuyers. While borrowing costs are an important part of a home purchase decision, buyers today are also looking closely at connectivity, infrastructure, quality of development and the long-term potential of a location. From a developer’s perspective, the focus remains on understanding these evolving requirements and bringing the right supply to the market. We believe the underlying demand for quality housing remains positive, and the current rate movement should be viewed as one of several factors shaping the market rather than in isolation."