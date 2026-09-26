74 Cadets Join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program In Its Largest-Ever Induction

Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) is a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation in India, offering ab initio pilot training programs for aspiring commercial pilots. Established in 2007, CAA is associated with IndiGo’s Cadet Pilot Program, providing flight training to cadets as part of their pathway to a commercial pilot career with the airline. With a focus on safety, quality and operational standards, CAA continues to strengthen its capabilities in pilot training, infrastructure, fleet and training systems, with its ground school in Gurugram and two flying airfields in Madhya Pradesh.