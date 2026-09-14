Guliani Group’s 9.8-Acre Horizon Floors Enters Advanced Development Stage

“The development of Horizon Floors has been guided by a simple understanding of how people are increasingly looking at homes today, they want space and privacy, but they also value security, connectivity and community infrastructure,” said Harshil Singh Guliani, Founder, Guliani Group. “As the project moves towards possession, we are pleased to see that vision taking shape on ground. The completion of the sample residence is one part of that journey, but the larger milestone is the progress of the township itself and its readiness to welcome residents.”