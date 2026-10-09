India's Property Market Weighs Higher Rates Against Long-Term Growth Prospects

“For residential real estate, higher financing costs may influence affordability and purchase decisions at the margin, but end-user demand remains anchored by long-term housing requirements. In commercial real estate, investment decisions are influenced by a broader set of factors, including business expansion, employment, capital flows and institutional appetite, and these fundamentals remain constructive. While the financial markets will continue to assess the implications of a calibrated tightening cycle, we believe a measured rate adjustment by itself does not alter the long-term investment case for Indian real estate. The sector’s underlying fundamentals remain positive, and the key will be how inflation, liquidity and interest rates evolve from here,” he added.