For others, learning has meant taking an idea from the classroom into the real world. Orion Racing India has developed more than 20 race cars and participated in over 30 national and international competitions, with successive student teams building on the work of those before them. The University’s 10+ research centres provide opportunities to work across areas including computational chemistry, biology, materials science, artificial intelligence and environmental research. Through riidl and BioRiidl, more than 380 entrepreneurs have been supported, with INR 198 crore in total investments facilitated. Beyond the classroom, students also pursue sports, with training across 22 sports. More than 10,000 students pursue sports, with over 3,500 representing the institution at district, state, national and international levels. This includes participation in events such as the FISU World University Squash Championship, where Somaiya students represented India at the international university level.